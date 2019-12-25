Indian fast bowler Ashoke Dinda axed from Ranji Trophy game for ‘abusing’ coach

Indian fast bowler Ashoke Dinda has embroiled himself in controversy by reportedly abusing Bengal bowling coach Ranadeb Bose ahead of their scheduled Ranji Trophy contest against Andhra Pradesh that got under way at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Dinda abused his former teammate Bose when the latter was chatting with captain Abhimanyu Easwaran during a team meeting following one practice session ahead of the tie. The reason over his behaviour is not clear yet.

Dinda was asked to apologise to Bose, something he failed to do, added the report.

Consequently, the 35-year-old was axed from the ongoing match. Further, it remains to be seen if he can reinstate his place in the squad this season.

Dinda, a veteran of 116 first class matches and 98 List A games, has also represented India in 13 One-Day Internationals and 9 T20 Internationals, having last donned the blue jersey back in 2013.