Fans criticize MS Dhoni for donating just 1 lakh rupees to fight coronavirus

Veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni made a contribution of 1 lakh rupees for the needy affected by coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni’s offering, however, didn’t please everyone though, as fans found it too small a contribution from someone with net worth of 800 crores.

“I am a dhoni tard but if he has donated 1 lakh only. I am the first one to be very sad about this,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“A class 12 student donates 2.5 lakhs whereas one of India’s richest cricketers MS Dhoni pledges 1 lakh rupees to poor families…!” another one added.

Dhoni isn’t the only sportsman to help raise funds though. While retired batsman Sachin Tendulkar donated as much as 50 lakhs, the Saurashtra Cricket Association – that won the Ranji Trophy recently – pledged 42 lakhs.

The pandemic has affected more than 500,000 people worldwide, and has been spreading quite rapidly in India, claiming 17 lives so far.