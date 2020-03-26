Ex-Australia cricketer Brad Hogg expects MS Dhoni to make India comeback

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Brad Hogg feels MS Dhoni will have ‘another burst in the next two years’ for Team India.

Dhoni, who led India to 2011 World Cup triumph, has been away on sabbatical ever since his team’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the last year’s mega event.

The 38-year-old was scheduled to make his comeback at the Indian Premier League (IPL), only for the coronavirus outbreak to postpone the start of the tournament.

One fan took to Twitter to ask Hogg if Dhoni would end his career, should the IPL not take place this season.

“Speculation, I don’t think he will announce it, he seems pretty calm about things & moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish” Hogg replied.

“It’s been an entertaining career, let’s enjoy what he has done! I feel he may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India.”

He isn’t the only one who feels Dhoni still has bit left in him. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar too opined the layoff could work in the wicket-keeper’s favour.

“So from a player perspective, if he has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent,” Bangar said.