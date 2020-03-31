David Warner shaves head in support of Covid-19 medical staff; challenges Virat Kohli



David Warner found a new unique way to show support towards medical staff working round the clock for Covid-19 victims.



The Australian cricketer took to his official Instagram account to share a video of himself trimming his hair off.



“Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??” he wrote the caption.



He also urged more people to do the same, nominating India captain Virat Kohli and some of his teammates including Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Joe Burns and Stoinis, to take up the challenge.

No wonder, some of his 2.4 million followers were mighty impressed with Warner’s act.



“Phenomenal act – batting god. My mother is a nurse and is currently working 11 hours a day. It’s tough but we will power through,” one person wote.



This comes just days after Warner posted a video of himself playing with a tennis racket as the world continues to be in quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



The virus has affected more than 700,000 people, killing over 37,000 globally so far.

