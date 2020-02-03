Ben Stokes breaks internet with hilarious reply on question involving Virat Kohli

There’s one cuss word in Hindi that Virat Kohli often lets out during tensed situations (or maybe in not-so-tensed situations, sometimes). The word, owing to its similarity to Ben Stokes’ name in terms of pronunciation, has been subject to multiple memes from quite some time now.

And guess what? The England all-rounded seems to be well-versed with the punny comparison.

ESPNcricinfo took to Twitter handle to share a picture of Kohli talking on his phone, captioning ‘If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?’

And what Stokes replied to the post, absolutely broke the internet.

“’Ben Stokes’ If you know you know,” he wrote, sending fans into frenzy.

“Ben, not for nothing does Virat rate you so highly! Well done!” one person wrote.

“On the field/ off the field, Ben Stokes is a champ, Period,” another one added.

One person nicely summed it up, labelling it the “Tweet of the day.”

Meanwhile, Kohli recently led India to a 5-0 whitewash of hosts New Zealand in the T20I series. The two teams are now scheduled to play three ODIs.

Stokes’ England, on the other hand, pulled off a 4-1 conquest of South Africa in the just-concluded Test series, with the teams slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is next.