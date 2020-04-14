Why Dereck Chisora can upset Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight fight: David Haye



Oleksandr Usyk (17-0, 13 KOs) may be the favourite for his upcoming fight against Dereck Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs), but not everybody’s got the same man winning.



Former British boxer David Haye, believes Usyk could be in for a tough night should Chisora turn up in shape, which, he believes, is going to be the case.



While this can be considered as a step-up for Usyk in the heavyweight division (he’s fought 16 of his fights as cruiserweight), Chisora promises to be no pushover, given his quick stoppage wins over David Price and Artur Szpilka in his most recent bouts.



“Derek isn’t going to try and outbox Usyk. He’s going to drag him into a dogfight from the first bell,” Haye was quoted as saying by WorldBoxingNews.net.



“I feel he is brave enough to hold his feet because he feels he is significantly better than Derek but he is going to be in there with a completely different animal.



“Sometimes skills can be overridden by size, heart, and desire. I don’t feel that Usyk has been in a rough fight which he will be (versus Chisora).



“We are going to cause a massive upset and I feel that Usyk has miscalculated Derek heading into this fight.”



The duo were originally scheduled to trade punches on May 23 at London’s O2 Arena, only for the COVID-19 outbreak to postpone all sporting activities indefinitely.



While the new fight date is not confirmed yet, it’s likely to be held late this year.