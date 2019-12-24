VIDEO: Shocking moment as heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba is floored by wobbling opponent

Unbeaten Nigerian heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba was expected to cruise past Georgian rival Iago Kiladze in their scheduled 10-rounder at Toyota Arena in Ontario over the weekend.

The proceedings did go on as expected, with Ajagba dominating the first round and knocking Kiladze down in the second. And the fight looked all but over in the third when a combination from Ajagba sent Kiladze wobbling.

On another day, referee would have perhaps intervened and waived it off. But, Kiladze hung on, only to do the unexpected: he let out a big right hand straight on to Ajagba’s face, flooring the latter for the first time in his career.

Despite, Ajagba, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, came back to stop Kiladze in the fifth round to better his record to 12-0 (10 KOs).