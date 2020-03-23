VIDEO: Mike Tyson, 53, shows off amazing footwork as he spars with his pet dog

Mike Tyson may have been retired since 15 years, but the legendary professional boxer’s still got some of his skills intact.

The 53-year-old rolled back the years by showing off his stunning footwork as he engaged in a fun sparring with his pet dog, Mars. ‘Mars’ later took to his official Instagram account to share a video of the fun session.

Even as Tyson looked dangerous as ever, Mars ‘revealed’ he wasn’t fighting at his best… for obvious reasons.

“I went easy on him,” ‘wrote’ Mars, who calls himself the ‘baddest doodle on the planet’.

This is not the first time Tyson has squared off against an animal, having sparred with his pet Bengal tiger, named Kenya, on multiple occasions.

It was only earlier this year, Tyson revealed he had to sell Kenya off after 16 years after she ‘ripped somebody’s arm off’.

Tyson, nicknamed ‘the baddest man on the planet’, is considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, having retired in 2005 on the back of a 50-6 (44 KOs) record.

Most of his six career defeats came towards the end of his career, with a Round 11 KO at the hands of arch rival Evander Holyfield perhaps being the only ‘defeat’ of his controversial career.

