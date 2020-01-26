VIDEO: Ivan Redkach does a Mike Tyson; bites Danny Garcia during boxing match

There was just one moment when Ivan Redkach was on top of Danny Garcia, quite literally.

The Ukrainian looked the inferior boxer of the two for most of the 12 rounds, with all three judges scoring the fight in the favour of Garcia, who improved to 36-2 (21 KOs).

While clinching in the eighth round, Redkach bit Garcia on the shoulder in what was reminiscent of Mike Tyson’s infamous ear bite of Evander Holyfield during their 1997 mega fight.

Garcia would later reveal what a cheeky Redkach told him while doing his thing.

“He bit me. He said, ‘Mike Tyson,’ when he bit me. I said, ‘Ref, he bit me.’ I thought I needed stitches or something,” the American welterweight was quoted as saying by New York Post.

“That’s my first time ever getting bit in a fight.”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Garcia, whose only professional defeats (both quite close) have come at the hands of seasoned campaigners Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman, was asked who would he like to fight next. One, he called out an undefeated superstar; two, a veteran of the sport.

“Either Errol Spence Jr or Manny Pacquiao,” he said. “Either of those fights I would like to have. My style looks great with both fighters.”