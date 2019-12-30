VIDEO: Badou Jack and Jean Pascal exchange stunning knockdowns during epic fight

Jean Pascal (now 35-6-1) registered a controversial split decision win over Badou Jack (22-3-3) in a blockbuster super middleweight contest in Atlanta over the weekend.

The fight, as expected, went down to the wire with both warhorses throwing big punches resulting in a couple of dramatic knockdowns over the thrilling 12-round contest.

Pascal drew the first blood by staggering Jack with a big right hook in the fourth round. Such was the impact that the latter stumbled on to the ropes, only to get up quickly.

It was revenge time for Jack in the 12th round as he unleashed a flurry of right hooks to drop Pascal on the ropes, in what looked like an identical knockdown from earlier in the bout.

Pascal, however, had the last laugh as judges Atlanta Barry Lindenman and Nelson Vazquez scored it 114-112 in his favour, while judge Julie Lederman deemed Jack had edged it by the same margin.

Commenting on his victory, Pascal said: “I kept the middle of the ring most of the time and I was the better fighter. Badou Jack is a great fighter and a gentleman but I won the fight.”

Jack, stressing it could have gone either way, said: “Of course I feel I won the fight but I want to thank Pascal for the opportunity. He’s my brother and has a hell of a chin.

“Maybe he was the better man tonight, I don’t know.”