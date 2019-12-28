VIDEO: Anthony Joshua predicts winner of Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder rematch

Anthony Joshua minced no words in predicting the outcome of Tyson Fury versus Deontay Wilder.

Fury, a former lineal world champion, challenged for Wilder’s WBC belt last December, only for the blockbuster to end in a split draw. The duo will square off against each other once again, at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand, come February 22 next year.

And Joshua, who recently offered to spar Fury, believes there’s going to be just one winner.

“If I was betting man, I think Fury wins,” Joshua, who recently won his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts back from Andy Ruiz Jr, told IFL TV.

What more? Joshua even offered to help Fury for the Wilder rematch by sparring with him.

“Fury’s a world-class fighter, and I’m a world-class fighter that’s still trying to improve so that I can become an elite-level fighter,” Joshua said.

“Sparring Fury’s only gonna do me good, in my opinion. I’m never too big for my boots where I can’t learn anymore. So that opportunity for me to spar Fury is for my own benefit as well.

“The reason why I thought about it and why it came to fruition for me is because I feel like if Fury was to win that fight [against Wilder] I think he’d be more inclined to fight me next and quicker, than Wilder would.

“How long I’ve been waiting to fight for the championship belt, I think if Fury had it, me and him would have got a deal done. That’s why I was rooting for Fury to win because I just want to fight and collect my last belt.”

