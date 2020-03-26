Paulie Malignaggi picks clear winner in Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury will be an absolute favourite whenever he fights Anthony Joshua, believes retired welterweight boxer Paulie Malignaggi.

Fury, who already has a W against Wladimir Klitschko, proved he’s a world-beater by stopping Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC belt last month.

Although Fury’s next assignment is a third fight against Wilder, he is likely to take on Joshua – the holder of remaining heavyweight belts – should he come out trumps in the trilogy.

While Joshua as an unstoppable force in all of his first 21 fights – having knocked them all out including Klitschko – he’s shown he is a human too in his last two bouts.

A shocking, first-ever defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr followed by another first-ever – a unanimous decision win – in the rematch in December last year, exposed chinks in Joshua’s armoury.

Malignaggi, however, has no two thoughts on picking his winner.

“I think Fury is the best heavyweight in the world, so I think Fury [would beat Joshua]; I’d love to see it,” Malignaggi told Fighthype.com.

“I think Joshua is a guy who wants to learn and is passionate about his boxing. I think Fury is more technically gifted, he’s a 6’9 guy who moves around like an athlete, it’s very difficult.

“He’s very, very nimble and it’s hard to catch up to him and when you do you’re like a midget compared to him.

“You can’t be rough with him because he’s too big and strong, he’s a difficult guy to deal with. His skills [are great] but he’s such a big guy and he’s a very intelligent guy.”