Joe Calzaghe responds after Carl Froch calls him out for come-out-of-retirement bout

Joe Calzaghe, 48, has broken his silence on Carl Froch, 42, calling him for a bout, in what would be a battle between two retired, former super middleweight champions.



While Calzaghe (46-0, 32 KOs) last fought almost 12 years ago, fellow Brit Froch (33-2, 24 KOs) has been inactive for six years.



In a surprise call out recently, Froch said: “Eddie Hearn sends me a message saying, ‘I’m doing some virtual press conferences, I’m thinking about getting you and Calzaghe on.’



“I thought, ‘He’s probably not gonna get Calzaghe on, he probably won’t fancy it.’



“I said to him, ‘Forget the virtual one, we’ll do the press conference, but if we can get him out of retirement, I fancy a bit of that.’



“I’ve always said I’ll come out of retirement for the right dance partner,” said Froch, whose only two careers defeats came at the hands of veterans Andre Ward and Mikkel Kessler.



And now, Calzaghe, in an interview with TalkSport, “It’s mad, I’m still living in his head after all these years. I’ve done everything you can achieve in boxing.



“I know what would have happened and I don’t take much notice of what he says.



“I’m 48 and I’ve been retired 10 years (sic), I’m happy with my career.



“When I was at my peak I’d have been too fast and too sharp for him.



“I think I’d have beaten any super-middleweight, maybe not Roy Jones Jr at his peak.”



They aren’t the only former stars in talks for a possible comeback. Marcos Maidana recently made himself available for a trilogy fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.