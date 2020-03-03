If I train Deontay Wilder, he’ll beat Tyson Fury in third fight: Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather believes there’s one one way Deontay Wilder can have a ‘W’ against Tyson Fury: if the man himself trains him ahead of a trilogy.

Wilder was entirely outboxed by Fury before being knocked out in the seventh round of their rematch last week, ending the American’s unbeaten professional record.

However, the ‘Bronze Bomber’, who had scored two knockdowns of Fury to eke out a controversial draw in their first fight, has exercised his right to an immediate rematch.

With the third fight expected to be held on July 18, at the MGM Grand itself, Mayweather insists Wilder can pull one back this time around.

“If I train him! If I train him, I can teach him how to win!” he said during a recent Q&A session.

This comes after Mayweather voiced support in Wilder’s favour following the loss of his WBC belt.

“Win, lose or draw… Deontay is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community we should all uplift and support him throughout it all. No matter what, you’re still a winner in my eyes, King!” he had said.

Mayweather has been retired since making it 50-0 against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017.