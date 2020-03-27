Felt like baseball bat: Amir Khan claims Canelo wore gloves with thin padding during their fight

Amir Khan has claimed Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez wore gloves with thin padding, almost four years since squaring off against each other.

Khan jumped two weight classes to challenge for Canelo’s WBC middleweight belt back in March 2016. Despite troubling Canelo with his speed in the early rounds, Khan was knocked out cold in the sixth round after being caught by a brutal right hand.

In a recent interview with FightHype, Khan revealed Canelo’s punches felt like baseball bat.

“Every glove is different. When I fought Canelo, he had the Everlast horsehair gloves on,” he said.

“When I put my hand in, it was like pushing to the wall, but you’re going to damage your hand as well. They were solid. It was like being hit with a baseball bat.

“Then you’ve got Canelo, who is wearing the MX gloves, and they’ve got nothing in them. I knew that he was just looking for that one big shot.

“You know the mentality from the type of gloves they’re wearing. When you see a fighter, look at the type of gloves they have, and that’ll tell you about his game plan.”

This is not the first time Khan has spoken out on ‘that’ punch from Canelo, having previously claimed it would have knocked even a horse out.

Khan has fought four times since then, defeating journeymen Phil Lo Greco (TKO/Round 1), Samuel Vargas (UD), Billy Dib (TKO/Round 4), while losing to Terence Crawford (TKO/Round 6) for the WBO welterweight title.

Canelo, meanwhile, has been 6-0-1 since the Khan fight, having defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (UD), Rocky Fielding (TKO, Round 3), Daniel Jacobs (UD) and Sergey Kovalev (TKO, Round 11). He also prevailed over middleweight rival Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin in a rematch after their first fight ended in a controversial draw.