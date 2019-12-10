Don’t even go near Deontay Wilder, ex-cruiser champ warns Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua may have won his heavyweight belts back from Andy Ruiz Jr., but his performance hasn’t impressed one and all.

Joshua, who was stunningly knocked out by Ruiz Jr. earlier this year in June, looked cautious throughout the 12 rounds in the rematch over the weekend, smartly keeping his opponent at bay to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Former cruiserweight champion Glenn McCrory, however, opined that a ‘frail-looking’ Joshua would be a no match for top rivals Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

“I want to give him credit, it was a beautiful boxing display… but are you going to do that with Deontay Wilder?” the 55-year-old was quoted as saying by TalkSport.

“For me, Tyson Fury looks way better, and do not even go near Deontay Wilder because he’ll get knocked out,” he added.

“It’s when he goes in with somebody like Wilder when we’ll find out his true measure and where he will stand in heavyweight history.”

McCrory, who once faced Lennox Lewis before retiring with a professional record of 30-8-1, praised the exceptional side of Joshua’s performance too.

“I see it in two ways,” he said of Joshua’s latest performance.

“One, he did what he had to do to win and pick up the £60m; he boxed excellently, used great movement and his jab was good.

“But on the other hand, he made Andy Ruiz Jr look like Rocky Marciano! He made an ordinary fighter look dangerous.

“At the end of the day, he was in the ring with a little fat bloke. I’m not taking too much away from Ruiz Jr, but he was badly out of shape and Joshua made him look like some sort of monster.”

Do you second with these comments? Let us know what you think in comments below!