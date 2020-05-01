Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first mega fight without crowd, hints Eddie Hearn





Now that lockdown is going on and on in most parts of the world, you might soon see boxing fights only on TV.



Eddie Hearn has hinted the scheduled heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin could be the first big fight to be held with no spectators.



The duo was originally scheduled to square off against each other in Manchester on May 2, only for the Covid-19 pandemic to postpone it tentatively for July 4.



However, with the situation getting worse, the new date too was in jeopardy, something which forced Hearn to think about going ahead with the fight behind closed doors.



“Whyte is one of the guys saying he’ll fight Povetkin behind closed doors,” Hearn told iFL TV.



“Lots of people are saying you can’t stage the big fights behind closed doors. I’m trying to take that perception away. I want to stage some of the big fights behind closed doors.



“You know what, if we wait too long we won’t have a choice. Let’s crack on. Yes, we’re going to lose money, but we’ve got.



“We’ll come back with two or three pumped up NextGen fights and then I want to bounce straight in with Whyte-Povetkin.”



This should be a good fight between two fine heavyweights for the interim WBC belt. While Whyte (27-1-0) can’t afford to lose this if he wants a rematch with Anthony Joshua, Povetkin (35-2-1) will look to get over his split draw with Michael Hunter.



Who’s your pick?

