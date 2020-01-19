Dillian Whyte could fight Anthony Joshua if Andy Ruiz Jr talks fail: Eddie Hearn

Andy Ruiz Jr (33-2, 22 KOs) has been offered a seven-figure payday to fight Dillian Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) next, the latter’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed.

While Whyte last fought to a decision win over Mariusz Wach, Ruiz Jr lost his heavyweight belts to Anthony Joshua in their rematch last month.

And Hearn feels it will be a risky affair between the duo, should the fight materialize.

“We made Andy Ruiz an offer. It’s a big seven-figure offer, but maybe he thinks it ain’t the right money for him, he’s entitled to do that,” Hearn told Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

“But it’s a big fight for him to get back in the mix, real risky fight for both. If Dillian loses to Andy Ruiz, his world title dreams are shattered, if Ruiz loses two on the bounce, he’s not in a great position.”

Should the offer not be accepted by Ruiz Jr, Hearn has other plans in place: Whyte will either fight Alexander Povetkin or even a rematch with countryman Joshua.

“One thing I feel Dillian Whyte must have, certainly in the next 18 months maximum, is a world title shot,” he said.

“But maybe we just make the AJ fight. AJ’s not gonna be dictated to by the belts. So maybe he bins off [Kubrat] Pulev and [Oleksandr] Usyk and fights Dillian in the summer.

“Anything could happen… The country would stop for that fight.”

Joshua had stopped Whyte in the seventh round of their fight back in December, but not until being troubled in the early rounds.

Makes for an interesting rematch, no?