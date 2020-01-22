Did Wladimir Klitschko really knock Deontay Wilder out? Not really, reveals Ukrainian’s trainer

Johnathon Banks, the former trainer of Wladimir Klitschko, has given a different story as to what really happened when the Ukrainian heavyweight sparred with reigning WBC champion Deontay Wilder many years back.

Dillian Whyte, who’s been calling out Wilder for quite some time, recently claimed the American was knocked out cold by Klitschko, a claim corroborated by Tyson Fury, who said he’d heard of it from others as well.

“Wilder had his hands up, he was gone. It wasn’t no knockdown. He was knocked cold. Properly twitching,” Whyte had said.

Banks, however, insists Klitschko did floor Wilder but a knockout never happened.

“I’m the one who picked Wilder and all the other sparring partners to come,” Banks told @ThaBoxingVoice.

“Did Wilder get knocked out cold in sparring by Wladimir? No. That’s the truth. It didn’t happen. Did he get dropped? Yes, he did.”

Notably, a video from the Klitschko-Wilder sparring session resurfaced online recently, which doesn’t really show what exactly had happened in the ring that.