Daniel Dubois involved in verbal exchange with Joe Joyce’s mother during face-off

In what promises to be one of the blockbuster fights of 2020, former Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce (10-0, KOs) and big-punching Daniel Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs) will trade punches at the O2 Arena on April 11.

The duo faced-off against each other in a heated press conference on Friday, where they had to be separated.

It all started after Joyce got too close to Dubois, trying to show he was taller of the two. Dubois reacted by pushing him away, forcing promoter Frank Warren to step in.

Later, when the media persons were asked to come up with their questions, Joyce’s mother, who is 93 per cent blind, requested microphone and put forth a question to Dubois, resulting in an awkward conversation, as per talksport.

“Daniel, if you get ill before the fight, are you going to pull out?” she asked.

“No my dear. You know what, I’m gonna do you a favour,” Dubois replied.

“Because you can’t see your son, after he’s been knocked out, you will be spared the heartache.

“There’s not gonna be no pulling out, I’m gonna be 100 per cent for this fight.”

Joyce then jumped in, saying: “Oh! Aren’t you nice?”

For those unaware, the question from Joyce’s mother was a subtle dig at Dubois, who controversially pulled out of a final during his amateur days.

Makes for an interesting heavyweight fight, doesn’t it?