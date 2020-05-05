Daniel Dubois could fight Deontay Wilder this year: Frank Warren





Boxing fans could witness another blockbuster heavyweight duel in 2020, with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder in line to face the dangerous Daniel Dubois.



Dubois, who already has wins over the likes of Kevin Johnson and Nathan Gorman in his 14-0 record, is scheduled for the biggest fight of his career when he squares off against fellow Briton Joe Joyce.



Should Dubois get the better of Joyce, another unbeaten prospect and a 2016 Olympic silver medallist, he could face Wilder later this year, the Brit’s promoter Frank Warren has said.



“If Daniel comes through his fight with Joyce… then yes, by the end of the year yes,” Warren was quoted as saying by Standard.



One reason why Warren doesn’t fear Dubois, 22, fighting the American veteran so early in his career, is because he is convinced his man can do what Fury did to Wilder.



“Tyson has shown how beatable Wilder is. Once their rematch is out the way, I’d have no problem matching Daniel with Deontay,” he said.



“Wilder is good, don’t get me wrong, but my man will be miles better in time.”



Can Dubois pull off a major upset?

