Could put Wilder to sleep: Mike Tyson, 53, shows off devastating power as he prepares for comeback





Mike Tyson recently revealed he’s gearing up for a comeback to boxing. And if his latest training session is anything to go by, he looks as good as he was in his heydays.



The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, now 53, took to his official Instagram account to share a video of himself working around the mitts.



And boy, the punches that he unleashed would sure knock every heavyweight contender of the current generation. Beware, the Furys, Joshuas, and Wilders!



“I’m a Bad Boy for Life,” Tyson captioned the video with a hastag that read ‘Still the baddest man on the planet.’



No wonder, his almost-10-million followers were leff shell-shocked to see that devastating power still intact.



“Can’t believe, this is another level,” UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov commented.



“Okay I’ve watched this about 53x I am convince you could put Wilder to sleep…TODAY!” American dancer Columbus Short claimed.



Even the official account of Muhammad Ali called him the GOAT. “This is awesome! #GOAT,” the comment read.



Actor-bodybuilder Martyn Ford summed it up, saying: “The best there was, is, and always will be.”



Tyson, who hasn’t fought since 2006, is expected to come out of retirement for a few exhibition fights that would help him raise money for charity.

