Boxer Billy Joe Saunders opens up after coronavirus ‘prank call’ goes wrong

Middleweight boxer Billy Joe Saunders was involved in a hilarious incident before his flight back to UK from the United States.

Saunders had been training in Las Vegas along with former Tyson Fury coach Ben Davison, compatriot Josh Taylor and another pal.

Just hours before their departure, however, one of Saunders’ ‘best mates’ wasn’t feeling well, compelling him to call up the airlines.

“He’s got coronavirus and he’s getting on the plane,” Saunders told Delta Airlines, as per Metro.

No wonder, they all were pulled out of the flight. But guess what? The guy tested negative for coronavirus.

“Just wanted to clear a couple of issues up that I’ve seen flying around social media today,” Saunders said on Twitter.

“One of my best mates was in camp with me, supposed to fly back with me yesterday. He didn’t fly back because he felt a little bit poorly, woke up this morning feeling in a bit worse a position.

“Anyway he made his decision to go back. I didn’t want him to go back. ‘He was going with Ben Davison, who obviously trains me and stablemate Josh Taylor.

“Anyway they pulled him off the flight once I made them aware. When they pulled him off the flight he had his test and thank God he didn’t have coronavirus.

“Like I say, it’s nothing to be laughed at, a member of my family has just been diagnosed with it in the last 24 hours.

“But once the seriousness was gone and I knew he didn’t have it, then it became a bit of a joke that he missed his flight.

“I’m very embarrassed about laughing about that because amongst friends it’s okay but it’s getting out to the public’s ears. So I just want to apologise to the public if it’s offended you.”

Now that’s quite embarrassing, isn’t it?