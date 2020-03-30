Billy Joe Saunders apologises after advising men on domestic violence

Billy Joe Saunders has landed himself in soup yet again after advising men how to ‘finish off’ their women.



The British professional boxer took to his official Instagram account to share a video, wherein he can be seen punching a bag while saying: “When your old woman is giving you mouth [and] she’s coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face, hit her on the chin and finish her off.”



No wonder, Saunders’ comments let all hell break loose on Twitter.



“Billy Joe Saunders won’t be getting another pound off me. Domestic violence is no joke,” one person wrote.



Another one called for his boxing license to be revoked. “Billy Joe Saunders should never be allowed to box again,” the tweet read. “His video is despicable. Domestic Violence will be a real issue right now and his behaviour is disgusting. I fear for the women in his life.”





Saunders, however, apologised for his remarks before his Twitter handle went frozen.



“I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself,” he wrote. “Apologies if I offended any women, stay blessed.”



For those unaware, Saunders was also involved in another controversy back in 2018, when he reportedly offered drugs to a woman to perform a sex act on someone else. He was later fined $125,000 for the incident.



“Lost for words. @bjsaunders ‘apology’ stinks,” one user later tweeted.