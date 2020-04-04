Anthony Joshua names hardest puncher he’s ever faced, and it’s quite surprising





Anthony Joshua’s only professional career defeat has come at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr.



Joshua lost his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts after being knocked down four times before being stopped in the seventh round by Ruiz Jr in June 2019, in what is one of the biggest upsets of the century.



However, Joshua insists Ruiz Jr isn’t the hardest puncher he’s ever faced.



So, who’s it? Dillian Whyte, who had him on ropes before being stopped in the seventh round? Nope!



Wladimir Klitschko? The former kingpin who floored Joshua? “Yeah, Klitschko,” he told Pound For Pound podcast.



Joshua and Klitschko both exchanged stunning knockdowns during their mega fight in 2017, only for the former to get it done in the eleventh round.



“I was gonna say Ruiz, but when he hit me that was like a concussion on the back of my head,” said Joshua, who won back his belts from Ruiz Jr with a points win recently.

“When I went in with Klitschko, yeah, I just knew this could go two ways.

“I could either win or I’m gonna be laid out on my back. You know when you get carried out on a stretcher?”

Meanwhile, Joshua was scheduled to defend his belts against only once-defeated Kubrat Pulev come June 6 in Tottenham. However, the fight has been postponed until further notice following the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.